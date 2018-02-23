A large number of visitors show up at LUMS Book Fair

Staff Reporter

The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Gad and Birgit Rausing Library organised its Annual Book Fair 2018 on Wednesday. The Fair was held to help nurture and build a love for reading amongst students by providing them with easy access to a wide range of quality fiction and non-fiction books.

The LUMS library holds a book fair each year and this year’s fair, exhibited books by over 25leading local and international booksellers and publishers, at specially discounted prices for the students.