Large manufacturing grows 9.64pc in 4 months

Islamabad

The country’s large scale manufacturing (LSM) sector has witnessed growth of 9.64 percent during July-October 2017-18 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) of large scale manufacturing industries was recorded at 135.95 points during July-October 2017 against 123.99 points during same period of last year, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The highest growth of 5.9 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by ministry of industries followed by Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS) with 2.69 percent and the indices of Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC) with 1.06 percent.

On year-on-year and month-on-month basis, the industrial output increased by 8.77 percent in October 2017 as compared to October 2016 while it increased by 5.59 per cent when compared to July 2017.