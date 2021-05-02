Large fuel truck fire kills seven in Kabul

Gasoline tanker trucks burst into flames in Kabul overnight, killing at least seven people and starting large fires that caused power cuts to some parts of the Afghan capital, officials said on Sunday.

The tankers were parked in northern Kabul and burst into flames late on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Interior. Fourteen people were injured.

The cause of ignition was not immediately known but the fires come as the city remains on “high alert” with officials bracing for attacks from the insurgent Taliban over the foreign troops’ continued presence in the country.

Two security sources had earlier told Reuters they believed it was caused by a Taliban rocket fired in the area, however, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has said they were not involved.—Agencies