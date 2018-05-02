Laptops, school uniform delivered to students

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

As students protest continuous against the alleged unfair laptop distribution under the provincial government scheme, the charity organization Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation International distributed laptops, school uniform and sports material among intelligent and deserving male female students here. Chairman KKF Int Niamatullah Zaheer was the chief guest of the event.

The distribution ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Zhob, Deputy Commissioner Sherani, Chairman Abdul Sattar Kakar, Chief Officer Abdul Baqi Mandokhail, notables, officers, parents, sportsmen and students in a large number. Addressing on the occasion he shed light on the foundation’s steps and efforts for the suffering humanity. The chief guest said that the youth and students were the asset of the country and asked them to focus on their studies and play a vital role for the development of the province. He emphasized.

President KKF Zhob Nawab Khan Mandokhail, addressing the participants said that serving humanity is worship to the Almighty. He appreciated the day and night efforts and generous contribution of the foundation. He said the promotion of positive activities would discourage the use of drugs among the youth which was eating up the norms of the society. “The sportsmen of Zhob are very talented and have always exhibited their talents but unfortunately, they didn’t get the required facilities,” he lamented.

Deputy Commissioner Zhob, Deputy Commissioner Sherani Abdul Khaliq Mandokhail, Deputy District Education Officer Abdul Ghaffar Mandokhail, President Government Teachers Association Ayoub Mandokhail.