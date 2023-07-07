Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the PM Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 under which 100,000 laptops are being offered to top-tier students of universities.

The premier re-launched the programme for distribution of laptops among students in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz shared a picture of the laptop to announce the relaunch of the flagship programme. He distributed the laptops among students at a ceremony at the Convention Centre in the capital.

How to apply for PM Youth Laptop Scheme Online

Please follow the below-mentioned steps to register yourself with the web portal.

Applicants need to register for the scheme through the official Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Website https://pmyp.gov.pk/

The PMYP portal requires all aspirants to fill out personal information like CNIC number, mobile phone number, email address (make sure to double check the information before proceeding further)

Once you put all the data, the applicant needs to log in to their account

Students can check the status of the application on the Application Status section

List of all Universities is available on the portal to check if their institution is eligible

Note: If anyone is facing a problem on the web portal or receiving SMS notifications during the application process, they hold the right to file a complaint via email. Please send a mail to PMY[email protected], with a registered mobile phone number to proceed.