Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the PM Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 under which 100,000 laptops are being offered to top-tier students of universities.
The premier re-launched the programme for distribution of laptops among students in Islamabad.
PM Shehbaz shared a picture of the laptop to announce the relaunch of the flagship programme. He distributed the laptops among students at a ceremony at the Convention Centre in the capital.
How to apply for PM Youth Laptop Scheme Online
Please follow the below-mentioned steps to register yourself with the web portal.
- Applicants need to register for the scheme through the official Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Website https://pmyp.gov.pk/
- The PMYP portal requires all aspirants to fill out personal information like CNIC number, mobile phone number, email address (make sure to double check the information before proceeding further)
- Once you put all the data, the applicant needs to log in to their account
- Students can check the status of the application on the Application Status section
- List of all Universities is available on the portal to check if their institution is eligible
Note: If anyone is facing a problem on the web portal or receiving SMS notifications during the application process, they hold the right to file a complaint via email. Please send a mail to PMY[email protected], with a registered mobile phone number to proceed.