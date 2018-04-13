Laptop scheme benefits

The PML-N government has taken an initiative to grant the students with laptops for bearing good marks in their academic career. This highly encourages the students to work hard even more the next time. But does laptop really work for the other problems students are facing today? We do hear about the poor students standing in top three positions in board exams. They work in workshops in the morning and study at night by burning candles. They help their parents in earning bread. God knows how they meet their daily requirements but our government only bothers to hand them over a laptop. These children would certainly want to sell laptop in order to pay their school or college fee, to buy themselves new academic books, to enlighten their house with electricity or perhaps to provide their family with bread for at least a month. It is requested that the government grant these children with a full fee scholarship, with books for every progressing grade and provide them with uniform. This will certainly help them more in achieving their targets.

M RABAH SALJOQI

Islamabad

