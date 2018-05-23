Laptop distribution ceremony at Viqar-un-Nisa College

A Laptop distribution ceremony under Chief Minister’s E-Youth initiative Phase-four was held here on Tuesday at Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women.

A large number of talented SSC and HSSC students of Rawalpindi division who secured over 1000 marks in the exams attended the ceremony.

Out of total 1915 male and female students of the division including 809 from District Rawalpindi, 195 from Jhelum district, 499 from Chakwal, 209 from Engineering University Taxila and 203 from Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi were awarded laptops.

The chief guest MNA Malik Abrar distributed the laptops among the shining students and also highlighted steps taken by the Punjab government for promotion of the education.

Addressing the participants he said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making investment in the youth for their bright future and the distribution of laptops was part of this strategy.

He said the government took revolutionary measures to improve the education system due to which the students even from poor families are getting education in top institutions of the country and abroad. He said it was the vision of CM Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif who wanted to provide all required facilities to the students so that they could devote themselves fully to education and become proud Pakistanis. Education and health were top priorities of the PML-N governments, federal and provincial and special steps were taken to expand these facilities in rural and urban areas, he added.—APP

