Laptop distributed among medical students

Salim Ahmed

The fourth phase of laptops distribution ceremony under Chief Minister Youth Initiative program was held at Aiwan e Iqbal in which 3215 laptops were distributed among medical students of Lahore. Provincial Minister Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gilani distributed latest laptops to students of 8 medical colleges.

The Punjab police’s band presented guard of honor to the talented students.

Laptops were distributed among the students of Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore, Fatima Jinnah Medical College Lahore, Services Institute of Medical Sciences Lahore, School of Allied Health Sciences Children Hospital Lahore, Lahore General Hospital, De-Montmorency College of Dentistry Lahore, Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore and Institute of Public Health Lahore. Additional Secretary Planning HED Tanveer Jabbar, Director Colleges Zafar Inayet Anjum, Teachers and a large number of medical colleges’ students were there in the ceremony. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gilani has said that merit is the only priority of Punjab government.

He said that laptops distribution on the basis of merit will be continued and we hope students will use these laptops for purely educational purposes. Raza Ali Gilani said that these laptops are your right, we only demand that you fulfill your duty by serving the nation once you step into the practical life. He told medical students that by becoming a doctor they have a chance to earn double reward. If they prefer to serve the poor patients then their reward will be multiplied in the life hereafter. The provincial minister said that nations of the world have gained their success after centuries’ effort. But Pakistan has achieved its current status in just 70 years. Today, Pakistani doctors are considered best in the world, he added.

The minister said that we want our best minds to serve in Pakistan and hopefully we will achieve our target. Raza High Gilani said that the Department of Higher Education is engaged in the preparation of policy and curriculum to impart concept based learning. He shared the enlightened thought of Hazrat Ali R.A that the path of truth and virtue is difficult, so those living in permanently relax life must think whether they have chosen the wrong path for reaching their destination.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 1 lakh 16 thousand laptops are being distributed among talented students with a cost of 7 billion rupees under the fourth phase of Chief Minister Punjab Laptop Scheme.