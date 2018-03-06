Lapses in CSS-18

Nevertheless the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has taken measures to improve the standard of the Central Superior Services (CSS); loopholes lie with the implementation of the plans. As per the CSS exams criteria, the cell phones are not allowed to carry in the exam hall, which is good and as usual the FPSC authorities take back the objective part (part-1) of each question paper of the CSS along with the OMR sheet.

However, despite strict vigilance in the current CSS-18 papers, the MCQs part of the paper, history of USA, is available on different CSS forums. One wonders to think of how the paper came out when the mobiles were not allowed. This case rather raises questions over the measures taken by the concerned authorities. Given the aforementioned case, the FPSC authorities should take a strict notice of this lapse and take stern action against those involved for the purpose of maintaining transparency in the CSS papers.

ABDUL HAFEEZ JATOI

Hyderabad.

Related