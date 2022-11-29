Barcelona’s President Joan Laporta has credited his team’s coach Xavi for Spain’s strong start at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Spain opened their campaign with a commanding 7-0 win over Costa Rica before holding 2014 champions Germany to a draw in their second match.

The country’s engine room, the midfield, comes primarily from Barcelona’s team with Gavi and Pedri seen as a reincarnation of Xavi and Iniesta from Spain’s golden period.

Gavi, at 18 years old, became the youngest player since Pele in 1958 to score in a World Cup, a feat he achieved against Costa Rica.

“I think (Spain’s performance) it’s fantastic. It’s a source of pride for Barca to see how our players and the national team are playing … They are one of the favourites to win the World Cup, along with Brazil and France,” Laporta told reporters.

“Xavi is doing very well, we are first in La Liga. What is happening in the Spanish national team is a consequence of Xavi’s good work. Luis Enrique has been very successful by creating a block of players, mostly from our club, which facilitates the game.

“The merit of this national team is Xavi’s because he gives them minutes in the Barca first team”, he added.

Spain will take on Japan in their final group-stage match on December 2nd (PKT).

Xavi himself won a World Cup with Spain in 2010.