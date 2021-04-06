Lankan players to get first vaccine dose

Sri Lankan national players will be given the first dose of vaccination on next Sunday. This was revealed by Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket (board) management committee.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, Prof. Arjuna, who took charge of the SLC on Tuesday, said, “the players will be called at the Health ministry campus on April 11 and the first dose of vaccination to them is scheduled on the same day”.

“They will be given India-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine”. “We have also planned the second dose of vaccine after 2-3 months.

The entire national squad (Test players and the Limited Over players) and the support staff will be given the vaccine”, De Silva further added.

The national team returned to the Island on Monday. The Tissera-Sobers trophy was shared by both the teams following both the Tests produced no results.