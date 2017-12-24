Lankan players to miss Virat Kohli’s wedding reception

Bipin Dani

Members of the visting Sri Lankan team is unlikely to attend Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in Mumbai on 26th December, it is learnt here.

It is not that the Indian skipper Virat Kohli would not want to invite them but the Sri Lankan players are scheduled to fly back home immediately after the match (24th December) from Mumbai.

Kohli has arranged a second grand wedding reception (the first one was held in Delhi on Thursday) for the members of the Indian team.

Squad of 24 In the meantime, Sri Lankan selectors have chosen a squad of 24 players to prepare for the forthcoming Bangladesh tour.

“We have chosen 24 players and out of these 24, 16 will go to Bangladesh for the tri-nation series (Zimbabwe being the third team). Remaining eight reserve players will practice here for the Test series”, the source, speaking exclusively from Colombo, said.

“This will be Hathurusingha’s first assignment for Sri Lanka. He could not be officially involved in the selection process as per country’s present law, which may be changed in due course, but was “made aware” of the composition of the team”, the source further added.

“There has been no immediate change in the present support staff. The same support staff now on India tour will be travelling to Bangladesh”, the source added.

However, Hathurusinghe’s request in future is not ruled out considering he has been given a free hand. Sri Lanka is also scheduled to play two Test matches and two T-20s in Bangladesh.