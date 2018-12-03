Lankan court denies Rajapakse authority to act as premier

Colombo

A court in Sri Lanka on Monday suspended Mahinda Rajapakse´s powers as prime minister and ruled his disputed cabinet could not govern the strife-torn island until it proved its legitimacy.

The decision casts further legal doubt over Rajapakse´s claim to lead Sri Lanka, which has been in turmoil since his controversial appointment a month ago.

Rajapakse, who was installed after the country´s president sacked Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister on October 26, has twice been voted out by parliament but has refused to step down.

President Maithripala Sirisena has been under pressure to prove his appointee Rajapakse — a divisive but charismatic strongman who twice ruled Sri Lanka — commands support.

Rajapakse has ignored parliament and doubled down, naming a cabinet and assuming duties at the helm of a disputed government even as his rivals frustrate his attempt to govern.

A majority of legislators asked the Court of Appeal last week to intervene, saying Rajapakse should not have remained in office after parliament passed motions against him.—AFP

