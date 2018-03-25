Languages for national unity

Languages are useful for understanding each other, and for bringing peace and harmony. Through a language, we grasp what others are thinking, and by understanding their languages we can grasp them and even their cultures better. Therefore, languages should be utilized to strengthen unity within nations and to promote peace, love and harmony.

If we throw a glance in the history of humanity, difference of languages has sometimes led to bitter conflicts which, sometimes, could have been avoided through better understanding. Minor conflicts led to wars because people failed to comminute with each. It may be remembered that no language is superior to others. Then we should not consider anyone inferior or bad just they do not speak the same language as we speak. If we keep ourselves open to all languages then we can read the “Holy Book” written in all languages and thus learn more about everyone.

SANAGUL NOOR

Turbat

