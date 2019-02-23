Language that India understands

THE National Security Council, highest security-related platform, has authorized the defence forces to respond decisively and comprehensively to any aggression or misadventure by India. The move came in the backdrop of threats, provocative statements and anti-Pakistan measures being taken by New Delhi following Pulwama attack. The NSC discussed the geo-strategic and national security environment in the light of Pulwama incident and its aftermath and sent loud and clear message to India as well as the international community as far as security and defence of motherland is concerned.

The decision to respond in kind to any aggression is reflective of the national aspirations and consensus as people of Pakistan stand fully united in the face of the challenge being thrown by India. Pakistan has established its peace credentials and has no aggressive designs against any other country but there is a limit to restraint. There was absolutely no substance in allegations being hurled by India on Pakistan and that is why the Council reiterated the stand of the country, as already enunciated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, to cooperate in any {fair} investigation or act upon actionable evidence. The members of the meeting noted and established that “the state of Pakistan is not involved in any way, means or form in the said incident” and that it was “conceived, planned and executed indigenously”. In fact, India has closed its eyes to the ground realities in Occupied Kashmir where its repressive policies and actions have forced the entire population to stand against foreign occupation. What else one can expect from Kashmiris other than to retaliate when the world’s largest concentration of troops is used against them on a daily basis? India needs to have introspection on the issue of deteriorating situation in Occupied Kashmir and take steps to address grievances and demands of the people. Saner elements in India itself are not surprised over Pulwama tragedy and are calling upon Modi Government to review its policy but New Delhi has opted to malign Pakistan as it suits its designs and objectives.

The statement issued by the NSC also asserted that Pakistan had made a sincere offer to investigate the incident and stands ready to enter into dialogue on the issue of terrorism and other disputed matters. However, given the track record of Modi regime, it is unlikely that India would respond positively to Pakistan’s offer motivated by its desire to preserve peace of the region. In fact, India is power drunk and wants to resolve all issues through use of force and coercion. This is evident from the repeated threats of surgical strikes, halting of bilateral trade, ordering all Pakistani nationals to leave India, renewed wave of atrocities against Kashmiris and the latest threat to stop water flow to Pakistan. Though this is absurd but there is also talk of India boycotting their World Cup match with Pakistan and about a ban on Pakistan. As for threats of aggression, India is apparently miscalculating Pakistan’s response because of its upper hand in conventional weapons and manpower. It ought to listen to a former judge of the Indian Supreme Court Markandey Katju who warned Narendra Modi government against any misadventure against nuclear-armed Pakistan.

The judge has aptly pointed out that Pakistan defence forces are ready to face India and war will not be a surprise for them. Under these circumstances, war is not an option for the two countries and they should sit across the table to discuss all issues especially the lingering dispute of Jammu & Kashmir. If India is unable to suppress freedom movement in Occupied Kashmir despite deployment of over seven hundred thousand troops and use of all sorts of brutal tactics including pellet guns then there is no question that it would keep the region under subjugation for long in the face of firm resolve of Kashmiris to get their right of self-determination. In the evolving scenario, Pakistan must be on guard to thwart any misadventure by India and at the same time the Government should intensify efforts to expose India’s real face before the world community. The proposal of the AJK Government to Pakistan to convene a multiparty conference for serious deliberations on the reign of terror unleashed by the Indian Government on people in India-occupied Kashmir and elsewhere in India in the wake of the Pulwama attack needs to be given serious thought.

