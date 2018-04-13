Landslide victory for Ilham Aliyev

AS expected, people of Azerbaijan have once again reposed their unwavering confidence in President Ilham Aliyev by giving him a majestic win in the presidential election held on April 11. The fourth consecutive victory of the incumbent President is reflective of his immense popularity as leader of this oil rich Caspian Sea State.

According to the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, there was a huge turnout in the election, which makes it highly credible, and President Ilham Aliyev secured a thumping majority. Experts say the win is not surprising given the role he has played in making a real change in the life of his people and that is why like his father before him, the son has cast himself as a custodian of stability, an image that resonates with many in the country. There were seven other candidates but none of them could pose any challenge to the incumbent President because of his popular policies and programmes that have accelerated the pace of socio-economic uplift of the country and raised living standard of the people. His presidency witnessed unprecedented growth in economic development, diversification of resources and judicious utilization of energy resources of the country. It was because of the visionary approach adopted by President Aliyev and its impact on the overall landscape of his country that Pakistan Observer, back in 2006, declared Azerbaijan as Best Governed State. Its Editor-in-Chief was included in the galaxy of election observers from across the globe, who put a seal on the transparency and fairness of the elections. It was also worth noting that the Election Commission made elaborate arrangements and took full advantage of modern technology to ensure transparency of elections. One thousand webcams were installed in 119 constituencies to monitor the E-day processes from polling stations from beginning till end of the polling. Victory of President Ilham Aliyev is also good news for people of Pakistan as he has been an ardent supporter of close friendship with Pakistan. He has always been forthcoming in embracing proposal for forging a multi-dimensional relationship to the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. We hope that in the seven years ahead that the President has been given mandate, bilateral relations especially trade would see new heights.

