Landikotal/Mianwali

A mother and her three daughters died when a big chunk of land fell on them at Landikotal in tribal Khyber District on Monday. Officials in DC office Khyber told APP that wife of Sikandar Shinwari along with her three daughters were digging out earth in Mukhtiarkhel when a boulder fell and buried all of them.

In Mianwali, a minor boy was killed during an incident of firing in Mianwali Police limits on Monday.—APP

