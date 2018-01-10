Landscaping plan of Beijing underpass approved

Salim Ahmed

A high-level meeting was held here today under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, which accorded approval to landscaping plan of Beijing Underpass. It also reviewed progress on landscaping plan and horticulture projects of Beijing Underpass and Ring Road Southern Loop.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that landscaping of the Beijing Underpass must be completed within two months by working day and night over it and therefore, the project should be expedited with speed. He assured that no dearth of funds will ever hinder the project. He directed to develop the state-of-the-art landscaping of Beijing Underpass as encroachments and hanging wires affect the city beauty.

He said that a steering committee under the Lord Mayor Lahore should efficiently work for the elimination of encroachments and fixing of hanging wires. He said that Punjab government has promoted the culture of horticulture in the province and development projects have been made attractive through dexterous use of horticulture. The qualitative, speedy as well as transparent completion of development projects is our policy and the same strategy should be utilized for working on horticulture schemes. The Chief Minister made it clear that he means business instead of showing any slackness; adding that beautification of cities should be speedily carried out through horticultural work. He said that well-maintained nurseries should be developed for outsourcing and best consultant should be hired to carry out the horticulture projects. Similarly, work should be speedily performed to beautify the Ring Road Southern Loop through horticulture.

He directed that plan of developing beautiful gardens in nine divisional headquarters should be presented in next seven days.