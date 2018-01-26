A landmark in Urdu history

IN a landmark development, President Mamnoon Hussain, on

Wednesday, launched digital edition of the comprehensive 22-volume Urdu Lughat (dictionary), prepared by Urdu Dictionary Board. Speaking on the occasion, the President described it as a momentous occasion as Internet Edition of the dictionary would help students, researchers and others not only in Pakistan but throughout the world, thereby a great leap forward in popularisation of the language at global level.

The President has truly been patronizing all efforts aimed at promotion and popularisation of Urdu and his commitment to the cause can be gauged by the fact that he delivers all his speeches at home and abroad in the national language. He has also been giving proposals in this regard to Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Cultural Heritage Irfan Siddiqui who is instrumental in giving them practical shape. It is because of resolve and dynamism of Mr Siddiqui that historic initiatives have been undertaken for promotion and preservation of national culture and heritage. Development of the dictionary, involving gigantic and Herculean task, in just two years and at a nominal cost for such a project is manifestation of the hard work and output of the institutions working under his guidance. In order to ensure fuller utilization of the dictionary, a project has also been launched for its sound edition besides preparation of dictionaries containing uncommon words used by our great poets Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Asadullah Ghalib. Abridged version of the Urdu Lughat would also be of much relevance and significance for children, who would be able to learnt Urdu with ease and with correct pronunciation and context. We hope that the Urdu Dictionary Board would be provided necessary resources for expansion of its work especially for updating of the dictionary through research and investigation. The President has already announced that the Government would extend necessary cooperation but its manifestation should be in the form of increase in budget for all organizations and institutions that are busy in promotion of Urdu language or different aspects of literature and culture of the country.

