Landmark SC decisions

Chief Justice of the Apex Court Justice Saqib Nisar hearing the cases in the Lahore registry gave epoch-making decisions, which will go a long way to facilitate the people. He threatened to wrap the Orange Line train if health and education was not improved. He directed the lower courts to abstain from issuing stay orders in favour of the wedding halls. He also prohibited the CEOs and owners of the medical colleges from charging excessive fee. He banned the closure of roads for VIP movement.

The two-member bench comprising C.J Justice Nisar and Justice Ijaz al Ahsan were hearing the suo motu cases. He directed the concerned authorities to submit a report on the provisions of life saving medicines in hospitals. He warned against seeking unnecessary publicity on TV and directed the government to improve the situation in hospitals. Capping the fee charged by the medical colleges he said that poor man’s child also wants to become a doctor. He warned the CEOs to shut down all the medical colleges and universities if they did not abide by the orders. He said they will have to reimburse the access fees.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

