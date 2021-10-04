‘Landmark initiative’ – PM Imran rolls out Kamyab Pakistan Program

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday launched Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP) worth Rs1400 billion to uplift 3.7 million poor households.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier called it a “landmark initiative” saying it will raise the living standards of the common citizens.

He said that the program has been composed with hectic efforts and consultation process and hoped that it would be successful. He also called for establishing a committee to monitor its progress.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان کا کامیاب پاکستان پروگرام کے آغاز کی تقریب سے خطاب۔@PakPMO @shaukat_tarin @FinMinistryPak https://t.co/BoMHQzDJIj — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) October 4, 2021

Holding inequality responsible for downfall of any society, he lamented that the existing system only facilitate the handful of elite class. He said that inefficient policies developed in the past had further suppressed the marginalised segment of the society.

The PTI government is making efforts to uplift the poor families. He said State of Madina was a successful model of the world because of its principles of humanity and justice, state broadcaster reported.

PM Imran Khan said that the government was fully cognizant of the problems faced by poor due to growing inflation, adding that a program is being launched to ensure the provision of essential commodities such as flour, ghee and sugar at subsidized rates.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin also spoke on the occasion. He said that under Kamyab Karobar, interest free loans up to Rs500,000 will be given to the poor households. Similarly, under Kamyab Kissan, interest free loans will be given to the farmers.

Shaukat Tarin said the program will also enable these households to build their own houses. He said health cards will be provided to the poor households beside one person of each family will be provided with technical training.

