Landlord tortures woman over children’s fight

Narowal

An influential landlord on Saturday brutally tortured a woman over children’s fight in Narowal. According to reports, landlord Mohammad Aslam Jutt and his son assaulted Afia bibi, who is mother of five children, with sticks and stones. Aslam’s son also dragged the lady on the roads by pulling her with hair.

No one from other villagers called the police or helped the woman for any medical treatment. Afterwards, laborer Mohammad Amjad told the security personnel that few days ago, village children scuffled with each other after which, Mohammad Aslam threatened him of severe consequences if he won’t leave the village.—INP