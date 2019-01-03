landlord shot dead

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

A landlord of Lakhia was shot at and killed on-the-spot by unidentified accused last night.

According to police source, deceased Nasrullah son of Bahawal Sher was sitting in the dera of Jahangir Bhatti when some unidentified accused stormed into the dera and opened indiscriminate firing as a result of which he was killed on-the-spot. The raiders managed their good escape under the cover of darkness after committing the offence. The police have shifted the dead body to the local morgue and registered a case against the accused. The motive of the offence could not be ascertained as yet. The police are investigating.

Meanwhile, a young married woman of Jalalpur Bhattian was allegedly abducted by four accused including a woman.

According to police source, 35-year-old housewife Madiha wife of Rafaqat Ali was alone in her house in Mohallah Massom Gunj Jalalpur Bhattian when a woman Muqaddar Bibi wife of Abbas visited the house and took her to the rive Chenab embankment on some pretext where three accused, Tanveer Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad and Muhammad Abbas were already present in a car, who bundled her in a car and took her to unknown place. The police have registered a case against the accused and are investigating. Neither the abductee has been recovered nor the accused have been arrested so far. Rafaqat Ali, husband of the abductee, has appealed to the DPO to take prompt action to recover his wife and arrest the accused.

