Land worth Rs 46m retrieved

Sher Gondal Mandi Bahauddin

In an ongoing operation against land grabbers, Assistant Commissioner Phalia Sajid Munir Kalyar with the support of police and revenue staff retrieved 9 acre green land worth rupees 46 million, from 11 illegal occupants and it was handed over to Lambardar for look after and growing crops with the instructions to deposit the agriculture produce in the government treasury. The land is situated in the limits of the Municipal Committee.

Meanwhile on a tip-off, SHO Phalia Arsalan Cheema with the police team raided the Azizabad colony near Same Nullah (salinity drain) bridge and arrested three women.

On their search, lady constables recovered seven mobile phones from them. In the meantime, four members of the mobile phone stealing gang escaped.

On interrogation, the female accused revealed that they pickpocketed the mobiles during Maryam Nawaz’s meeting at Wazirabad, a few days ago.

They also told the names of their accomplices who escaped. The police recovered two motorbikes from the site and took them in their possession.