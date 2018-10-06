Land worth millions of rupees retrieved in anti-encroachments drive

Hyderabad/Jhang/Muzaffargarh/Multan

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Aslam Soomro Friday informed that the administration, after consultation with all stakeholders, has decided to carry out a massive campaign to remove encroachments and illegal car parkings in the district.

The DC who is also the Chairman of Traffic Management Board has expressed these remarks while presiding a meeting here. Besides, Assistant Commissioner, DSP Traffic Police, Secretary RTA, Deputy Director SBCA and Taxation Officer Municipal Corporation, the meeting was also attended by the representatives of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Tajir Itehad and Anjuman-e-Tajiran.

While considering the report of sub-Committee headed by Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad City Sara Javed, the meeting decided to take stern action against the encroachments and illegal parking on daily basis while the builders will be restricted to ensure parking areas in their under construction plazas.

In Jhang an operation for removal of encroachments and retrieval of the state land continued on the 5th consecutive day in the district on Friday.

The deputy commissioner told the media that over 1,000 kanals of state land had been retrieved from qabza mafia so far.

He said that encroachments had been removed from urban areas of Jhang and original shape of roads and chowks would be restored. He said that action would continue in rural areas to remove unlawful constructions also.

In Muzaffargarh, an anti-encroachment operation continued here on Friday to retrieve state land and clear streets and roads of illegal structures. Deputy Commissioner Qaisar Saleem, during a visit to Ghaus Hamza graveyard, said that state land worth millions of rupees had so far been retrieved from illegal occupants.

He assessed the situation regarding illegally occupied land there and said that operation would be launched soon to remove encroachments from all graveyards.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar accompanying municipal committee officials supervised the operation and got removed encroachments from Jhang More, Comprehensive High School, and surroundings of Jhang Road. Illegal structures were demolished while cabins and stalls were taken into custody.

In Multan, anti-encroachment operation entered sixth day on Friday as several more illegal structures were demolished in the city. APP

