Land vacated along both sides of IJP road

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and Capital Development Authority (CDA) has successfully vacated 100 kanals of land in an anti-encroachment operation during the last 24 hours along the both sides of IJP Road.

According to details, the operation was conducted along with Islamabad police on both sides of IJP road including service road while Mandi Morr to Carriage factory area was focused.

More than 100 kanals of state land was got vacated from the illegal occupants, an official source said adding that several illegal shops, kiosks, fruit stalls, chapper hotels, bus stands and other encroachments were demolished.

The anti-encroachment operation was participated by the staff and officers of Enforcement Directorate while assisted by ICT Administration and personnel of Islamabad police. Heavy machinery of Machinery Pool Organization Directorate was utilized to demolished illegal construction.

It is pertinent to mention here that these encroachments were not only hindering pedestrian movement but also disturbing the smooth traffic flow on the IJP Road which is one of the main arteries of the city.

In order to remove these encroachments, CDA in collaboration of ICT started anti-encroachment operation along the IJP Road and more than 30 kanals land also vacated in 24 hours. This operation, the source said, is part of ongoing anti-encroachment drive by CDA during which anti-encroachment operations were carried out in various areas including Malpur, E-12, G.T Road etc.—APP

