Land sliding incident claims three lives

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

At least three persons of the family on Tuesday died due to land-sliding here in Kehal area. According to police sources, the three ill-fated persons including two sons and a mother those killed owing to torrential rain which triggered the landslide.

The incident took place at the Kehla Mohall Usman Abbottabad when heavy boulders fell on a house at 4 am where 16 years old Sardar Khalid, 12 Years old Muhammad Muhbashar and their mother were sleeping died at the spot.

Rescue 1122, police and locals have reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies from the debris and shifted them district headquarters hospital where after completion of legal formalities the dead bodies were handed over to the family. Newly elected district Nazim Abbottabad Col. (R) Sardar Shabeer also reached the hospital and condoled the bereaved family for the loss of their three family members.

Meanwhile, a man was killed in a road accident and another was deprived of motorcycle, here on Tuesday. According to police, a speeding car rammed into a wall near Bagewal on Sheikhupura Road early in the morning.

