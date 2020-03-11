Land record system to end corruption, says Anwar

Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Anwar has said that the modern land record information system is the only way to eliminate the corruption besides curbing the qabza mafia.

This was stated by him while presiding over a departmental meeting here Wednesday. Different matters and suggestions were reviewed regarding provision of required information about the property. Malik Anwar said that department is custodian of providing services to more than 40 lac consumers on annual basis besides keeping the land record property worth more than Rs5 crore 50 lac.