Land pollution is dangerous for the environment. It is a real time threat to the environment. Pollution is growing day by day owing to increase in the population and spread of industries. On the other hand, the forests are being cut rapidly to convert into industrial and residential areas. Deforestation causes land pollution as it degrades the soil quality. Household waste is also the reason that land pollution increases. Nowadays, the number of industries has increased and this is the reason that industrial and chemical wastes are extremely high. This type of chemical waste contributes to the land pollution. The waste material which is not disposed of properly is also harmful and leads towards land pollution as well as air pollution. Land pollution and many other types of pollution are the problem of world and this is the global issue. People should take care of their lands and save them from pollutants. The government should take steps to ensure cleanliness in the environment for better and healthy life of masses.

ABDUL WADOOD

Lahore

