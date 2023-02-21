Aston Martin will be without the services of Lance Stroll when the Formula 1 preseason testing begins in Bahrain.

The Canadian reportedly injured himself during a biking accident with his injuries severe enough to keep him out of the three-day practice runs at Bahrain International Circuit.

Aston Martin did not give exact details about the incident they referred to as a minor accident but said Stroll, son of the team’s owner Lawrence Stroll, is expected to make a full recovery in time for the season opener.

“His fitness to return to the cockpit will be assessed daily and the team will issue an update ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix,” they said.

The 24-year-old himself also did not give any specifics when talking about his absence.

“I’ve had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season,” the team quoted Stroll as saying.

“I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team. I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible.”

His lack of practice time in the new Aston Martin AMR23 may cost Lance Stroll valuable points during the season. If he takes to practice on March 2nd for the opening Grand Prix, he will likely have done only 17 shakedown laps at Silverstone which is less than ideal.

In his stead, Belgian Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne or the Brazilian Felipe Drugovich, the Formula Two champion are likely to partner Fernando Alonso during the Feb 23-25 testing days.

Stroll finished 15th in the Drivers Standings last season with 18 points.