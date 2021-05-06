‘LAN Networking Installation’ at UHE

Vice chancellor prof Dr. Kanwal Ameen is of the view that it’s a milestone for UHE to get this highly enabled technology at the campus The Inaugural Ceremony of Lan Networking Installation was held at University of Home Economics (UHE) here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen was chief guest on occasion whereas as Director Sales Huawei Adnan Khalid, Director General Traders Usman Yaqoob, consultant of the project Dr Waqar from University of Engineering and Technology (UET), HoDs of UHE were also present on occasion.

While speaking on occasion Director General Traders Usman Yaqoob said that its honor for them to work for the noble cause of providing latest technology to UHE.

He said that students and faculty members will be able to access the world through the Lan networking.

Mr. Adnan Khalid, Director Sales briefed about Huawei Is international Company and it’s honored for Huawei that they did this project for a very prestigious institute, Huawei company.

Director Sales further extended all support to UHE management and appreciated for achieving this momentous task.

Consultant IT, UET, Dr Waqar said that in the current era it is very necessary for any university to have up to date and latest technology for using the internet.

Modes of education have been changed and now the internet plays a very important role in

educating students, he added.

Vice chancellor prof Dr. Kanwal Ame en was of the view that it’s a milestone for UHE to get this highly enabled technology at the campus.

She added that the recent covid pandemic has realized the education sector that without internet studies are incomplete so it was very much necessary for us to keep ourselves up to date.

She further appreciated all the management team of this project and to stakeholders who worked day and night for completion of this project with true letter and spirit.

Lan networking installation is a Huawei server room project which was executed by General Traders. At the end of the ceremony shields and certificates were also awarded to team members of the project