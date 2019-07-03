Lamentable forest fires

LIKE every year, this year too, during summer season, there are reports of forest fires from across the country inflicting heavy losses on the already depleted forest cover besides playing havoc with the environment and wildlife. Latest reports speak of widespread fires in the forests of Murree and Kotli Sattian that have damaged thousands of pinus roxburghii, commonly known as chir pine trees that take decades to grow.

The worst part of the entire episode is that most of the fires are caused by the local residents themselves to get rid of fallen leaves of chir pine that block growth of grass for their animals or by forest officials to camouflage illegal cutting of trees with the connivance of timber mafia. The problem is there since long but unfortunately no worthwhile programme has been initiated to prevent such fires or make the culprits accountable. It is really ironical that on the one hand we talk about and launch tree plantation campaigns (in which limited number of saplings are planted) but on the other hand we allow damage to thousands of grown trees at the hands of unscrupulous elements. According to media reports, around 1.229 million trees were damaged causing a loss of millions of rupees after fire broke out in all the forest subdivisions of KP soon after Eidul Fitr raising questions about the gains made during billion tree tsunami. Fires are also witnessed on Margallah Hills despite joining of hands by NDMA and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad that have decided to establish seven fully equipped stations to control such fires. It is high time that an emergent strategy is firmed up by federal and provincial governments to save precious forests.