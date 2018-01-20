Lala Sahib – Man with a mission

Views from Srinagar

Majeedul Islam Bhat

MY father, late Khawaja Abdul Rehman Bhat who was also known to people as Lala sahib, was a man who devoted his life to dispersion of religious works and literature. To him, money did not matter, as he was completely engrossed in his mission of spreading knowledge and education, moral, spiritual and academic.

Lala sahib left for heavenly abode on January 16, 2014. Two years have passed since he passed away, yet the thoughts and teachings of Lal sahib continue to lead us and enlighten us. Every time we pay obeisance we realize the impact he had on our lives.

Lala Sahib was the only son of late Khawaja Abdul Aziz Bhat Sopori. Aziz Bhat Sopori was a revered person, and was known as Aziz Bhat and Tul Bab Saab as he used to pray in a trunk of Mulberry tree (Tul Kul in Kashmiri) at Handwara near the court complex that stands erected there today.

In early 1990s, Aziz Bhat Sopori had migrated from Mohallah Baba Yousaf Sopore to Handwara. His mission was to spread education and he started a book shop named Quran Manzil at Handwara. It was the only shop in Handwara tehsil (in that era Sopore , Kupwara and Bandipora were part of Handwara tehsil).

Aziz Bhat Sopori was in the forefront against self-styled mullas. During 90s he was a columnist for Pakistan-based newspapers including the daily Zamindar. His works got destroyed in a devastating fire incident of 1990 at Handwara. Mohammad-ud-din Fauq in his book Tareekh-e-Aqwam-e-Kashmir has mentioned about the contribution of his family. To eradicate the illiteracy and ignorance from the area, Aziz Bhat Sopori married in Handwara and got settled there.

When Lala sahib was 13 years old, Aziz Bhat Sopori passed away. Lala sahib carried forward the legacy of his father and toiled hard to distribute the reading and writing material in every nook and corner of north Kashmir. He exhibited an unflinching dedication towards his mission and even on festive occasions and religious gatherings, Lala sahib used to distribute books.

In early 60s Lala sahib established the firm under the name and style of Abdul Rehman Abdul Rashid Tajran Kutub Handwara and imported journals, newspapers from outside the state to provide the people with latest tools of information. Though Lal sahib got formal education up to second primary only, he had ascribed qualities and could easily read books and recite Holy Quran.

Lal sahib, as a revered person was famous in the area as Rehman Darvesh and Rehman Khoj. Lala Sahib was aware about the importance of education; he played a pivotal role in spreading education in the area.

Many of his disciples achieved great feats in fields from politics to administration. Lala sahib loved freedom and was jailed at Udhampur during Quit Kashmir Moment. Lal Sahib had special affection for children; he used to distribute sweets among children every day.

Under the leadership of Lala Sahib his sons established a publications group. During the launching ceremony of first daily Kashmiri language newspaper Kahwat, Lala sahib said “My mission is to serve people in the field of education and information”.

Lal Sahib before dying in 2014 told his well-wishers: “Do not be afraid of winter or snow, my decision of final journey has been taken, I have to leave, my final rest place is being prepared, there is no snow and there will be no snow”. After his death on 16 January 2014, there was no snow for 5 days.

A free spirited person like Lala Sahib may not be around us in person but his presence in our hearts is forever.

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir