Lal Singh’s threatening remarks condemned

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has condemned the member of so-called Kashmir Assembly from Hindu extremist Bharatiya Janata Party, Lal Singh, for making threatening remarks against Kashmiri journalists over highlighting the gruesome rape and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl, Aasifa, from Kathua district in Jammu.

The HCBA in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the remarks as an act of criminal intimidation, and demanded that the said MLA should be arrested and put behind bars for his obnoxious and irresponsible statement.

The Bar Association also condemned the firing by the Indian troops at Chidder village of Qaimoh Kulgam. Two youth were killed and dozen others got injured with bullets and pellets, fired upon them by the ruthless Indian forces.—KMS