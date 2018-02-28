LAKHS OF CHILDREN DEPRIVED OF EDUCATION IN KPK : RANA MASHHOOD

MORE THAN FIVE MILLION CHILDREN ENROLLED IN THE SCHOOLS IN PUNJAB

Provincial Minister Schools Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that school enrolment campaign for children has miserably failed in KPK and lakhs of children are deprived of going to school whereas more than 50 lakh students have been enrolled in the schools of Punjab province from 2008 to 2017. He said that according to recent survey conducted with the teachers of elementary and secondary Education departments KPK, lakhs of children are still out from schools. Similarly, 275 schools are nonfunctional due to unavailability of teachers, land disputes and security issues. The above mentioned report has been prepared by the government and non-government organizations working in the educational sector in KPK. The Minister said that the report has highlighted the reasons of closure of schools included unsatisfactory law and order situation, deficiency of teachers and other staffs besides land disputes. It is worth mentioning that there is ongoing campaign in KPK by teachers, schools administration Headmasters and principals for the up-gradation and time scale. He said that teachers of KPK are demanding from their government to adopt the measures introduced in Punjab for providing quality education. According to the teachers of KPK imparting quality education in the current scenario is totally impossible. Rana Mashhood Ahmad said that Punjab government has allocated a huge amount of Rs. 345 billion in education sector. He further added that three thousand schools have been upgraded and first time 154 public schools of Punjab received International awards from British Council.

Originally Published By APP