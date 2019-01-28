Lake View Park gives a gloomy picture of uncleanliness

Lake View Park, the capital’s most popular picnic spot, is welcoming the visitors coming from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad with heaps of garbage everywhere and giving a gloomy picture of dirtiness due to negligence of the concerned authorities.

The park management is fleecing money from the visitors in terms of expensive tickets for parking, children’s play area and various rides against the spirit of a public park which is meant for providing free of cost recreational facilities to the general public.

“I visited Lake View Park with my family during the weekend and remain shocked to see the dustbins overflowing with garbage and some were turned down with all the garbage scattered on the green area. The gloomy picture of the park reflected that no one has paid attention on the cleanliness of the park for many days”, Shagufta Nisar, a visitor said.

Talking to APP, she said wherever they go for picnic either it was Pir Sohawa, F-9 Park or any other place in capital, they face the issue of dirtiness which causes pollution and health hazards for the visitors especially children.

Another visitor, Saad Rafique said, Lake View Park has a lot of potential and entertainment options for different age groups of people especially children. It has children play area, swings, lake, bird’s aviary and many things to offer to the visitors but only lack cleanliness.

The authorities must pay attention toward maintaining cleanliness in the park to enhance its beauty and attraction for the visitors of both the cities who have already less recreational places to visit, he said.—APP

