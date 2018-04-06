Lahorites to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Staff Reporter

People of provincial capital have made special arrangements for observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday against violation of human rights, brutalities and recent martyrdom of innocent Kashmiris in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

To express solidarity with people of IHK, where over 20 innocent Kashmiris had been martyred and over a hundred injured with pellet-gun fire by the occupation Indian forces in recent violence.

People will mark the day in a befitting manner by following the decision of federal cabinet.

People from all walks of life including students, teachers, labourers, farmers, industrial workers, academicians, journalists and social workers will participate in protest congregations and walks by holding banners and placards to show their solidarity with the innocent people of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) and to record their protest against the recent carnage in the held valley.

Civil society, political, cultural and educational organizations will also organise seminars, rallies and walks and they had finalised their programs in this regard.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, wife of Kashmiri Leader and activist Mashaal Malik said the Federal Cabinet had taken a right decision to mark April 6 as Kashmir Solidarity Day, adding that it would convey a strong message to India that Kashmiris were not alone in their legitimate struggle.

Supporting the observance of Kashmir solidarity day, she said that it was aimed seeking a peaceful solution of this longstanding issue and to pass on a pragmatic message to the international community and United Nations through peaceful protest to implement resolutions on Kashmir.

In-charge Kashmir Centre Lahore Sardar Azim Sarwar said the freedom struggle of Kashmiris in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) had entered into a decisive phase and time was nearer when people of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) would get freedom from India’s oppression.

Kahmiri Leader Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan said that Indian atrocities, extra-judicial killing and human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) had completely failed to suppress the struggle of Kashmiri people despite massive use of force.

Kasmiri leaders and community termed the announcement to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day by the Pakistan government as a positive and right timed step.