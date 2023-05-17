Lahore’s population witnesses steady annual growth of three percent

Lahore, the provincial capital, has experienced a consistent increase in its population, growing at an annual rate of three percent, according to recent data. Over the past five years, the city’s population has surged by an impressive 2,008,387 individuals.

The completion of the census process in Lahore marks a significant milestone, with the entire population successfully accounted for, covering every household and resident.

In light of this accomplishment, local media has learned that the province, including Lahore, will undergo a general election alongside a new population census.