Lahoreites throng ‘Eat Festival’

City Reporter

Marking the third consistent year of the platform, the third day of ‘Lahore Eat Festival’ saw a large number of people coming from Lahore and other districts to the food fiesta presenting 80 food stalls at Fortress Stadium here on Sunday.

Prominent food companies displayed their respective stalls at the show. The event also offered musical performances and traditional arts and crafts.

Around 80 stalls of food including cuisine, snacks, full meals, Thai, Chinese, local traditional, Japanese delicacies and other food types were offered at the show.