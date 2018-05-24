Lahoreites face scorching heat

Staff Reporter

The temperature in the provincial capital has soared to 41 degrees celsius on Wednesday while it was recorded minimum 26 degrees celsius in the morning.

The local met office sources said that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. Whereas, isolated rain is also expected at scattered places in Punjab.

According to synoptic situation, the continental air is prevailing over most plains of the country.

The health experts advised the people of Punjab to take all precautionary measures including drinking a plenty of water to avoid dehydration, abstain hot or sugary drinks (including tea and coffee) to prevent heat-related illness, drink cold drinks and eating smaller, cold meals, such as salads and fruits.

Other things to adopt include wearing light-coloured and loose-fitting clothes made of natural fibres such as cotton and avoid much exposure to the sunlight.

The agriculture experts said that farmers should irrigate their fields as per schedule and must also keep well in view the bad weather conditions so as to avoid any salinity that has damaging effects for crops during cultivation period.

The farmers are advised to removing weeds from the standing crops as weeds utilize moisture and food which were to be utilized by the crop.

As a result considerable loss in yield occurs every year.

The measures may be taken to preserve the standing crops and vegetables from the damaging effects of varying weather pattern due to monsoon systems.