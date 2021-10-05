Lahore woman throws acid on ex-husband

LAHORE – Police have arrested a woman for allegedly throwing acid on her ex-husband in an area of provincial capital on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Sherakot area near Bund Road in which the estranged woman attacked the victim named Sajid Khan with acid near his residence.

Khan in a statement to police said that he had remarried last month, adding that he was on his way back home when the ex-wife, who had disguised as a beggar, stopped him and throw acid.

The victim has received third-degree burn injuries on the hands, neck, and shoulders.

Following the incident, police took the accused into custody and launched an investigation.

Under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, public dealing of acid and other corrosive substances is banned. Offenders are punishable under Section 336(B) of the PPC, which has maximum life imprisonment. The minimum is not less than 14 years with a fine of Rs1 million.

