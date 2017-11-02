Lahore win Inter-divisional Basketball championship

Faisalabad

Lahore thrashed Faisalabad in final match and won Inter-Divisional Basketball championship played in Crescent Sports Complex here Wednesday.

Lahore beat Faisalabad by 75-63 points.

Deputy Mayor Ch Abdul Ghafoor and Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Muhammad Shahid was chief guest on the occasion. The winner team was awarded with cash prize of Rs 50,000, gold medal and trophy while runner up was given cash prize of Rs 30,000, silver medal and trophy.

Meanwhile, Women University Multan has won the Inter-collegiate basketball championship, here on Wednesday.

The final match was played between Women university Multan and Government College Khanewal and Women University team won the match with 12 points against 6.

The event was held at BISE ground organized by the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Multan.—APP