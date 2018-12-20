Lahore white wins National T20 match by nine wickets

Lahore Region white won the National T20 cricket cup match against Peshawar regions by nine wickets. Lahore Region white won the toss and decided to field first. Playing first,Peshawar regions scored 99 runs for loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.Saad Ali made 36 runs while Sajid Khan added 34 runs in the total. Umaid Asif from Lahore white took four wickets,Zafar Gohar took three wickets while,Wahab Riaz got one wicket. Lahore Region white chased the target in 14.2 overs with a loss of one wicket.Tayyib Tahir was the highest scorer with 51 runs not out and Zeeshan Sajid made 39 runs not out.—APP

