Lahore is set to brace for more monsoon rains as downpour battered different parts of the provincial capital on Thursday, and Met Office warned of more rains on Friday and Saturday.

As per the latest forecast, the third spell of rain is likely to start in the wee hours of Friday, which will continue for next 12 hours.

Punjab Disaster Management Authority also warned of floods in parts of the Punjab as flows are likely to increase near Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi rivers.

Amid the alarming situation, the Lahore division commissioner cautioned concerned officials to ensure measures including evacuating localities near the rivers and installing flood sirens to avoid damage amid expected rains.

Met Office said heavy rains are also expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal. Toba Tek Singh and Mandi Bahauddin.

Moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country. Moist currents from Bay of Bengal are also reaching upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts of the country, PMD said.