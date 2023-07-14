LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast significant monsoon rains for most parts of the province including Lahore during the next 2-3 days.

Second significant wet spell of the current monsoon season is likely to continue intermittently till July 17.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue in coming days.

A westerly wave is also affecting western parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Okara, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh till July 17 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Kot Addu from July 14 in the evening/night to July 16.

PMD has warned that widespread monsoon rains can cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore from July 14 to July 17.

Significant rains can also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

High velocity winds may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province including Lahore on Friday.

High humidity turned the weather muggy that caused people to sweat profusely throughout the day on Friday. Frequent outages added to the woes of heat-stricken people in plains including the provincial metropolis.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded 35 degree Celsius.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 62 percent.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-35C during the next couple of days.