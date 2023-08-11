Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm/rain for Lahore during the next three days.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Lahore on Saturday.

Maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 degree Celsius.

Similar weather conditions and temperatures are expected on Sunday.

On Monday, thunderstorm/rains are expected with maximum temperature likely to remain in the range of 34-36C.

On Friday, maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 37C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 53 per cent.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, some parts of the country received rainfall of varying intensities.

Rainfall (mm):

Islamabad: (Syedpur 37, Zero Point 04, Golra 12).

Punjab: Murree 16, Gujranwala 14, Rawalpindi04, Lahore Airport, Narowal 01.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mardan 13, Kakul 10, Malam Jabba 09, Bannu 08, Dir (Upper 04, Lower 03), Kalam 04, Saidu Sharif 03.

Balochistan: Zhob 08.

Kashmir: Rawalkot 01.

Dalbandin and Nokkundi remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 43C.