PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans defeat Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets

KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars on Friday faced first defeat of the tournament at the hands of Multan Sultans, which achieved the target of 158 runs with more than three overs in hand.

Sultans’ Mohammad Rizwan with its impressive batting managed to settle the game before he was sent to pavilion by Shaheen Shah. Rizwan made 76 off 49 balls. His space was properly covered by Shoaib Maqsood (61) who helped the team to achieve the target in 16.2 overs.

Earlier today, Sultan won the toss the decided to bowl first.

Qalandars’ opening pair Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akhtar could not maintain their performance as they had displayed in the previous match. They could make only 16 runs jointly before they were sent to pavilion.

They were replaced by Joe Denlyl and Mohammad Hafeez, who helped the team to neutralize the early pressure from Sultans.

Denlyl thrashed 31 runs while Hafeez played a strong inning as he made 61 off 35 balls, helping team to set a reasonable target.

Meanwhile, Sultans’ Shahnawaz Dhani and Carlos BGrathwaite took two wickets each while Usman Qadir claimed one wicket.

The Qalandars top the chart after securing victories against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in their opening two fixtures.

The Multan Sultans, on the other hand, lost their first two matches of this PSL 2021.

Qalandars lead the charts with the most points after outclassing former champions Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in the first two games of their side.

Sultans, on the other hand, have lost their first two matches against Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

SQUADS

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr