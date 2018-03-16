Lahore Trending in USA & India

Lahore is trending on the social media big time. People round the world are being bamboozled by its beauty and the development done by the Government of Punjab.

Americans saw the development and infrastructure of Lahore and that’s how they reacted:

Watch full video here: https://t.co/1pgw3n0R6X pic.twitter.com/Om9xdnZWir — Metro Bus System (@MBSPakistan) March 16, 2018



Recently two videos on different YouTube channels have gone viral on the development and beautification of Lahore. One is from the Indian channel ‘Krishna Views” and the other from the American youtubers “Gary & Almeda”. Both channels have shown an aerial view of Lahore in which they have shared their views on the development and exquisiteness of the city.



Both channels revealed that they were shocked and amazed to see the development in Lahore. They said that in their minds they had an image of Pakistan as an under developed country but when they saw the video they were surprised. Due to these videos people round the world are considering Lahore as one of the most beautiful cities of the world and planned magnificently keeping in mind all the aspects that a planned city should have.

Youtubers are of the view that it could be a tourists’ destination. This video has created a positive and a vibrant image of Pakistan which is attracting viewers throughout the world and a positive image is being transcended.