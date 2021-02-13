Lahore tops World most polluted cities

Lahore still tops the list of most polluted cities, with the city’s overall air quality index reaching 213, the city’s climate being unhealthy, respiratory and other diseases can breakout, the Environment Department warned on Saturday here.

According to the details, Lahore is one of the most polluted cities in Pakistan. The city has a total air quality index of 213. The rise in the air quality index has led to the city’s most polluted air and the risk of disease. The most polluted air in Cantt is Air Quality Index 317, Gulberg 295, Model Town 275, Shadman 257 while Defense has 234 Air Quality Index.