At Lahore toll plaza motorway, there is no management and there is no rule. Everyone makes his own lane and moves without taking care of others. If a traveller covers the distance from one place to another in time, he is stuck in the huge rush at toll plaza and people who are sitting in the window of toll plaza for clearance are chill and work slowly. That is why within a few seconds, jam-like situation is created and it is totally wastage of time.

The motorway management has paid no attention to this problem and they have no plan that how to overcome this problem and give relief to public that public easily get cleared from toll plaza and safely reach their destinations on time. I request IG Motorway to pay full attention to this problem and overcome this as soon as possible. IG is further requested to make a plan in such a way that precious time of the people is not wasted at toll plaza. Every single minute has its importance. I hope IG motorway will solve this problem.

ABDUL WADOOD

Lahore

